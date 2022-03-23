Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,373 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,395 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

