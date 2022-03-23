Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,681 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,719 shares of company stock worth $13,118,988. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

