Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell Sells 1,302 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $28,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.88 and a beta of 2.20.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

