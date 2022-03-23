Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Barclays began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

NYSE AXTA opened at $24.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $64,174,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.