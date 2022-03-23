B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMAX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of IMAX opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of IMAX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IMAX by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in IMAX by 95.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

