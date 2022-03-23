B. Riley Raises Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target to $26.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BWMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 42,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,280. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $30,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

