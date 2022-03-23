B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,758,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,842 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of B2Gold worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in B2Gold by 3,608.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.11.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

