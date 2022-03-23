Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €17.80 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) received a €17.80 ($19.56) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DEQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($19.23) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($16.48) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($25.16) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.60 ($21.54).

ETR:DEQ opened at €16.38 ($18.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -9.91. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €13.26 ($14.57) and a 52-week high of €21.68 ($23.82).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

