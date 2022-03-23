Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

