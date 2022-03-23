Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.48

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.48 and last traded at $40.48, with a volume of 15598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIB. Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bancolombia by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

