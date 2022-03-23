Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded to Outperform by Itaú Unibanco

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Itaú Unibanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Itaú Unibanco’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

CIB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $40.66.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%. Research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 47.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 278,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 33.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 124,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia (Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.