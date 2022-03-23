Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) to report sales of $125.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.11 million to $126.60 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $113.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $550.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.36 million to $552.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $638.02 million, with estimates ranging from $618.11 million to $653.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

BAND stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. 472,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.63 million, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 and have sold 2,107 shares worth $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 124,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

