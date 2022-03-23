Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $88.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.07.

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 and have sold 2,107 shares worth $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Bandwidth by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,067,000 after acquiring an additional 81,542 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.65. 472,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,536. The company has a market cap of $772.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 0.71. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.