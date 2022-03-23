Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $547 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.20 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 853,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,108. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.71 million, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.07.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares valued at $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bandwidth by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Bandwidth by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

