Barbara Adachi Purchases 2,300 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ORI opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.
