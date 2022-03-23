Barbara Adachi Purchases 2,300 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ORI opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.