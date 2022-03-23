Barclays Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €795.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €795.00 ($873.63) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($989.01) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €813.00 ($893.41) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €778.83 ($855.86).

KER stock opened at €596.70 ($655.71) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €627.99 and a 200 day moving average of €657.13. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($458.68).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

