Barclays Lowers Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target to $2.50

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.16. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

