Barclays Lowers Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,765

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,840 ($24.22) to GBX 1,765 ($23.24) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($21.72) to GBX 1,530 ($20.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.31) to GBX 1,205 ($15.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,514.44 ($19.94).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,048 ($13.80) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 961.15 ($12.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,778 ($23.41). The stock has a market cap of £4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,216.46.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($32,718.51).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

