Barclays Lowers Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,765

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,840 ($24.22) to GBX 1,765 ($23.24) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.42% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($21.72) to GBX 1,530 ($20.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.31) to GBX 1,205 ($15.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,514.44 ($19.94).
LON HL opened at GBX 1,048 ($13.80) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 961.15 ($12.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,778 ($23.41). The stock has a market cap of £4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,216.46.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
