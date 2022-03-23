Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.56) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.86 ($7.01).

BLND stock opened at GBX 521.60 ($6.87) on Monday. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 441.70 ($5.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 563.80 ($7.42). The firm has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 70.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 528.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 519.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

