Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.86) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($35.11) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.52) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,469.44 ($45.67).

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 3,147 ($41.43) on Monday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,797 ($36.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.68). The firm has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,221.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,385.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.68), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,499.21).

Derwent London Company Profile (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

