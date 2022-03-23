Barclays Upgrades Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) to “Overweight”

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GJNSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GJNSY opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

