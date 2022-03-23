Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 16,800 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

