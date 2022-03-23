Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $411,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

