Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $238,000 in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 121,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

