Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 275 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -284.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

