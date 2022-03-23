Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.60

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $7.45. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 75,256 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRFH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $99.20 million, a P/E ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

