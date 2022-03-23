Baskin Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $28,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,249,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $916,455,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,029. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.34.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

