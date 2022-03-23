Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $3 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 610.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NASDAQ BIPC traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $70.34. 131,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

