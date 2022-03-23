Baskin Financial Services Inc. Invests $20.25 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 256,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,250,000. CoStar Group comprises about 1.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,317,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,477. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.30. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.45, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

