Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMW. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($117.58) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €102.40 ($112.53).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMW opened at €79.06 ($86.88) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of €88.24 and a 200-day moving average of €87.51.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.