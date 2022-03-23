BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $259.04

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 259.04 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 315.93 ($4.16). BBA Aviation shares last traded at GBX 314.80 ($4.14), with a volume of 4,341,842 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 314.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.04.
BBA Aviation Company Profile (LON:BBA)
