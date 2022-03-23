Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,491,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after acquiring an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $148.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

