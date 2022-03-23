Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 572,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 79,356 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

NYSE:XOM opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

