Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $430,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 237,551 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

