Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $219,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton by 9.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Eaton by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 23,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average is $161.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.