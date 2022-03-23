Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

