Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Price Down 6%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.57. 38,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,385,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.
SKIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.
About Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
