Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Price Down 6%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.57. 38,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,385,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

SKIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.