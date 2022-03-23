BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Down 2.7%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $185.00 and last traded at $187.75. 1,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 343,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.97.
Several brokerages recently commented on BGNE. StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.81.
BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
