BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Down 2.7%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $185.00 and last traded at $187.75. 1,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 343,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on BGNE. StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 0.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

