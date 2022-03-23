Berenberg Bank Lowers Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target to GBX 3,500

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.71) to GBX 3,500 ($46.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($35.11) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.86) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.52) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,447.22 ($45.38).

Shares of LON:DLN traded down GBX 65 ($0.86) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,082 ($40.57). 28,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,053. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,797 ($36.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.68). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,221.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,385.41.

In other Derwent London news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.68), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,499.21).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

