Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry Sells 17,741 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,037. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Best Buy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

