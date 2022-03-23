Bfsg LLC Has $13.06 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,859 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 1.8% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CSX by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,625,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,358 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 61,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 176,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749,771. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

