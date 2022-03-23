Bfsg LLC Has $5.96 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KBR worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after buying an additional 715,168 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 683,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,472 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 556,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,192,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 318,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.56 and a beta of 1.28. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

