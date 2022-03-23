Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 11,185 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 81,293 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $3,596,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,177. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

