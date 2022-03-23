Bfsg LLC Sells 103 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Waste Management by 15.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $154.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,300. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.76 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

