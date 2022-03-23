Bfsg LLC Sells 594 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.07. 5,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,607. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.25. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

