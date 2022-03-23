BioNTech (BNTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioNTech stock opened at $174.63 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.06 and its 200-day moving average is $238.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BioNTech by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in BioNTech by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

