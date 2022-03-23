BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0018 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.75 billion and $22,883.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00220334 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008129 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005720 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005213 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000832 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002161 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

