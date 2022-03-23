Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $251,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $286,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 47.4% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 314.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Shares of FB opened at $216.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $589.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.21. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

