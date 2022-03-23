Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -56.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 240.7%.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Shares of BRG stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.45, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

In other news, insider James G. Babb III acquired 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 569,228 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3,664.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 266,036 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 73,285.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.