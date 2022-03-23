Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 96.76. The firm has a market cap of $777.17 million, a PE ratio of 241.45, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.00.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (Get Rating)
